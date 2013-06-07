EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
FRANKFURT, June 7 Banks will return 2.93 billion euros ($3.87 billion) of crisis loans ahead of time to the European Central Bank next week, after policymakers at the bank said its monetary stance would stay expansive.
The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.5 percent in May. It also decided to extend its provision of unlimited funds to banks, saying it would prime them with as much as they need until at least July 2014.
This gives banks more funding assurance.
Banks took over 1 trillion euros of three-year loans from the ECB in two long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) in December 2011 and February 2012, of which the first matures in January 2015.
They now have the option to repay the loans early and have returned almost a quarter already.
On Friday, the ECB said six banks would repay 2.8 billion euros from the first LTRO on June 12 and four banks would repay 130 million euros from the second.
A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected banks to return 4 billion euros next week.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432
March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371
March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160
April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972
April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238
April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068
April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615
May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608
May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152
May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104
May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915
May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271
June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130
===============================================
Amount outstanding as of June 6
272.537 422.294 ($1 = 0.7579 euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.