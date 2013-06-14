EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
FRANKFURT, June 14 Banks will return 3.188 billion euros ($4.24 billion) of crisis loans ahead of time to the European Central Bank next week, after policymakers at the bank said its monetary stance would stay expansive.
The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.5 percent in May and extended its provision of unlimited funds to banks at least until July 2014, saying its monetary policy stance would remain accommodative for as long as needed.
This gives banks more funding assurance.
The Governing Council also discussed at its June policy meeting the option of launching another long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) without taking any decision. But the majority of leading euro money market traders polled by Reuters did not expect the ECB to conduct any LTROs this year.
Banks took over 1 trillion euros of three-year loans from the ECB in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012, of which the first matures in January 2015.
They now have the option to repay the loans early and have returned almost a quarter of the money already.
On Friday, the ECB said two banks would repay 3.008 billion euros from the first LTRO on June 19 and 2 banks would repay 180 million euros from the second.
A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected banks to return 3 billion euros next week.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432
March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371
March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160
April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972
April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238
April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068
April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615
May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608
May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152
May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104
May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915
May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271
June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130
June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180
===============================================
Amount outstanding as of June 14
269.737 422.164 ($1 = 0.7519 euros) (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has