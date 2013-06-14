FRANKFURT, June 14 Banks will return 3.188 billion euros ($4.24 billion) of crisis loans ahead of time to the European Central Bank next week, after policymakers at the bank said its monetary stance would stay expansive.

The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.5 percent in May and extended its provision of unlimited funds to banks at least until July 2014, saying its monetary policy stance would remain accommodative for as long as needed.

This gives banks more funding assurance.

The Governing Council also discussed at its June policy meeting the option of launching another long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) without taking any decision. But the majority of leading euro money market traders polled by Reuters did not expect the ECB to conduct any LTROs this year.

Banks took over 1 trillion euros of three-year loans from the ECB in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012, of which the first matures in January 2015.

They now have the option to repay the loans early and have returned almost a quarter of the money already.

On Friday, the ECB said two banks would repay 3.008 billion euros from the first LTRO on June 19 and 2 banks would repay 180 million euros from the second.

A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected banks to return 3 billion euros next week.

Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)

Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591

Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840

Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925

Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900

Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092

March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319

March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894

March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432

March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371

March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160

April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972

April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238

April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068

April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615

May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608

May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152

May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104

May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915

May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271

June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130

June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180

===============================================

Amount outstanding as of June 14

269.737 422.164 ($1 = 0.7519 euros) (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Catherine Evans)