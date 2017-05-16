BRIEF-Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order
(Corrects abbreviation to L-Bank, paragraph 2)
BRUSSELS May 16 An EU court ruled on Tuesday that a bank owned by a German state should be subject to supervision by the European Central Bank, rejecting a rare challenge to the EU central bank's authority.
The Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg-Foerderbank (L-Bank) challenged the ECB's decision to classify it as a "significant entity", meaning it should be subject to ECB supervision. The ECB argument was based partly on the fact L-Bank's assets exceed 30 billion euros.
L-Bank had argued it should be considered a "less significant" entity, meaning it could be supervised by national authorities. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
