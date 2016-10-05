BRIEF-Egypt's Porto Group Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
MILAN Oct 5 The European Central Bank sees no risk of a banking crisis in the euro zone despite some "individual cases" of banks in trouble, senior ECB supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said on Wednesday.
"There are individual cases of banks with problems, but the system is solid," Angeloni told an event in Milan. "We don't see the preconditions for a systemic crisis." (Reporting By Valentina Za; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Larry King)
SYDNEY, May 14 Australia will host diplomats from China, Britain, and dozens of other countries in its tropical north from Sunday, as part of an effort to drum up investment and broaden the economic base of the sparsely populated region.