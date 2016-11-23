FRANKFURT Nov 23 The European Central Bank is
increasing scrutiny of bank credit to highly indebted borrowers
after finding risky loans have boomed since 2012 due to its own
ultra-low interest rates, it said on Wednesday.
The ECB and other major central banks around the world have
pushed interest rates to zero or lower to stimulate lending and
support economic growth in response to the global financial
crisis.
As the low rates ate into their returns, banks have started
to lend more to indebted clients, who have to pay more, and ease
the terms on these so called "leveraged transactions" to fend
off competition.
The volume of these loans rose by 35 percent between 2012
and 2015, an ECB survey of 40 banks found.
So called "covenant-lite" deals, which offer less protection
to the lender and were popular in the run-up to the financial
crisis, accounted for a significant and growing share of the
total, the survey found.
The ECB, which started supervising the euro zone's largest
banks two years ago, now wants to increase checks on these loans
to stop banks from taking on too much risk and expose Europe to
the risk of a new crash.
"Both the appetite to underwrite a (leveraged) transaction
and the propensity to retain parts of the exposure have grown
among the significant credit institutions supervised by the
ECB," the bank said in its draft guidance.
"Borrower-friendly conditions have further translated into a
weakening of deal structures...and in many cases have led to
greater leniency in credit institutions' credit policies."
The non-binding guidance, published on Wednesday, will
require banks to have risk managers assessing loans to clients
that already have debt that is four times larger than their
gross profits or are owned by their financial sponsors.
These borrowers will need to be deemed able to repay at
least half their total debt within five to seven years with the
cash they generate and withstand a 'stress test' simulating
risks such as a market crash.
But the ECB is keen not to kill this type of lending
altogether.
"The guidance does not aim at reducing leveraged borrowers
access to financing solutions," ECB supervisor Patrick Amis said
in slides accompanying the new guidance.
"Leveraged transactions are an important part of the
financing of economies."
The guidance will be put up for consultation until Jan. 27.
Once it comes into effect, banks will have 18 months to draw
up an audit of how far they have complied with it and submit it
to the ECB.
