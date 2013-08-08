FRANKFURT Aug 8 Decision makers should move
quickly to repair the euro zone's ailing banking system to
avert a Japanese-style lost decade of minimal growth and
inflation, a European Central Bank study said on Thursday.
"The risk is the emergence of a situation of the type
experienced in Japan during its 'lost decade'," the study said.
"Fragile banks have an incentive to continue financing
troubled and inefficient firms, so as to avoid recognising
further losses."
The unwinding process can become a long-lasting drag on the
economy, the research paper said.
"In this constant balancing act, policy interventions
should, therefore, avoid delaying the necessary adjustment
process."
Once banks' balance sheets have been cleaned, corporate
defaults might have a much smaller impact on the economy, it
said.
The study, published but not endorsed by the ECB, echoes the
concerns of bank president Mario Draghi about the need to make
the euro zone banking system more resilient.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by John Stonestreet)