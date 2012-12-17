* Draghi: ECB supervision will help revive interbank lending
* Says ECB has power to tackle any bank in euro zone
* Germany fought to constrain ECB's regulatory scope
* Draghi presses case for bank resolution fund
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Dec 17 New European Central Bank
powers to oversee euro zone banks will help restore confidence
in the sector and revive interbank lending, its president, Mario
Draghi, said on Monday.
European ministers clinched a deal last week to give the ECB
powers to supervise the currency bloc's banks from March 2014,
taking the first step in a new phase of integration to help
underpin the euro.
"The single supervisory mechanism will contribute to
restoring confidence in the banking sector across the euro area.
It will help revive interbank lending and cross-border credit
flows, with tangible effects for the real economy," Mario Draghi
told the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs
Committee.
Bank-to-bank lending has yet to recover from the onset of
the global financial crisis in 2007, and many banks rely on the
ECB for their liquidity needs while others hoard their cash
rather than lend it on.
Although the ECB will only have automatic oversight of
around 150 of the bloc's 6,000-odd banks, it will have the
authority to intervene in smaller banks if there are signs of
trouble.
Germany fought hard to constrain the ECB's scope so that it
would not cover its savings banks.
Draghi said: "The national supervisors' role gets bigger as
the banks get smaller, but all national supervisors will be
subject to the single rulebook as regulated from the centre. The
ECB will retain power to call in any bank under its domain."
Once ECB supervision is in place, the euro zone's rescue
fund - the European Stability Mechanism - will be allowed in
principle to recapitalise banks directly.
For now, euro zone governments have had to shore up their
banks, adding further to public debt and creating a vicious
circle between weak banks and states.
"Combined with possible direct recapitalisation of banks by
the European Stability Mechanism and an envisaged single
resolution mechanism, the single supervisory mechanism will go a
long way towards breaking the vicious feedback loops between
sovereigns and banks," Draghi said.
More profound mechanisms such as a resolution structure to
wind up failing banks and a deposit guarantee fund are a long
way from being implemented. Draghi said the ideal scenario would
have had cross-border supervision and a resolution fund set up
in tandem.
Both Draghi and his ECB Governing Council colleague Luc
Coene dismissed critics who have questioned whether the central
bank can hold its independent line on monetary policy while also
looking out for the welfare of banks.
"At the end of the day the Governing Council will be
accountable for the efficient conduct of both policies," Coene
said in a speech in Brussels.
Draghi also said the medium-term outlook for the euro zone
economy remained "challenging".
At its policy meeting earlier this month, the ECB forecast a
bleak 2013 for the euro zone economy, which it said would
probably shrink again. It left the door open to a further
reduction in interest rates - already at a record low 0.75
percent - in the early months of next year.
"We expect domestic weakness to extend into next year with a
very gradual recovery in the second half of the year," Draghi
said.
The big question for the ECB in the early months of next
year will be whether Spain asks for help from the ESM, after
which the central bank could activate its bond-buying programme,
the promise of which has gone a long way to calming the furore
surrounding the euro zone.
Draghi said it was not up to the ECB to encourage
governments to trigger the programme.
(Additional reporting by Paul Carrel and Eva Kuehnen in
Frankfurt, Ben Deighton in Brussels. Writing by Mike Peacock.
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)