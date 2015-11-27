FRANKFURT Nov 27 The European Central Bank may
start releasing more detail on the methodology for conducting
bank reviews as other regulators also move towards a greater
degree of transparency, Ignazio Angeloni, a senior ECB
supervisor said on Friday.
Some banks and investors have criticised the ECB's latest
review, known as the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process
or SREP. They want the regulator to make the exercise more
transparent to improve predictability and make comparisons
between lenders easier.
"It should remain clear at all times that the SREP is not a
mechanical process: a degree of reasoned discretion must always
be preserved," Angeloni said in Dublin.
"Going forward, as the SREP methodology becomes more
established, steps towards greater methodological transparency
will be possible," he added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa; Editing by
Catherine Evans)