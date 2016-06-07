FRANKFURT, June 7 Delaying the implementation of a euro zone-wide bank deposit insurance scheme increases uncertainty in the financial sector and raises risks, European Central Bank supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said on Tuesday.

"An incomplete banking union, if allowed to persist for long, can easily become an additional source of uncertainty and risk," Angeloni said. "Policymakers should limit these risks by drawing up a coherent strategy, with clear goals and a reasonably fast implementation timeline."

Some euro zone countries are concerned that banks are excessively exposed to their national governments, thus a joint deposit insurance scheme would ultimately force banks and governments to bear the risk of other sovereigns. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)