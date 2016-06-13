BRIEF-Incity Immobilien to increase company's share capital
* TO INCREASE COMPANY'S CAPITAL BY EUR 26,000,000 TO EUR 86,000,000 AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS BY ISSUANCE OF 26,000,000 NEW SHARES
FRANKFURT, June 13 Euro zone banks will not be asked to build up even more capital but may be asked to follow a capital guidance, a non-mandatory case-by-case recommendation, Daniele Nouy, the European Central Bank's top supervisor, said on Monday.
"This instrument, which we call 'Pillar 2 guidance', would be complementary to Pillar 2 requirements," Nouy told the European Parliament's economy committee. "Failing to meet Pillar 2 guidance is not in legal terms a breach of capital requirements."
"But still, banks need to take it seriously: failing to meet Pillar 2 guidance would lead to intensified supervision and institution-specific measures designed to re-establish a prudent level of capital," she added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)
TOKYO, May 19 Japan tightened regulations on high-frequency trading (HFT) this week, passing into law measures that will require HFT firms to register with regulators.