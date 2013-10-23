* ECB needs to hire 770 bank supervisors within a year
By Eva Taylor
FRANKFURT, Oct 22 Fabrizio Dicone had just one
day to decide if he wanted to leave Rome and help create "the
third big bang" - a new watchdog for Europe's troubled banking
industry.
Within a few weeks Dicone had cleared his desk at the Bank
of Italy, said goodbye to his family and friends, and moved to
Frankfurt - where the European Central Bank must set up the
supervisory body from scratch by this time next year.
Dicone's rapid career move shows how the ECB is going about
a job it never expected to have to do. European Union finance
ministers awarded the ECB sweeping new powers only a week ago,
and on Wednesday it already announced plans for scrutinising the
health of about 130 leading euro zone banks.
The ECB faces a daunting task in creating the pan-European
body; within 12 months it must hire 770 supervisors and around
230 support staff. With little time to train people for a job
where experience counts, it must recruit talent from national
supervisory organisations like Dicone and the private sector.
For Dicone, the career decision wasn't too hard even though
it meant leaving the Italian central bank's palazzo in Rome for
a modern office tower in Frankfurt, Germany's financial centre
which was rebuilt rapidly from the ruins of World War Two.
"It is a great opportunity," Dicone said, sitting at the
ECB's headquarters seven months later. "In Rome, I used to apply
the rules, here we are writing the rules. I'm honoured to be
part of this group of pioneers."
Dicone, 32, is part of a team compiling a manual that spells
out how leading banks in all 17 euro zone countries will be
supervised from Frankfurt from November next year.
The task is simple in theory and complex in practice.
Supervision of the bloc's most significant banks will move from
national bodies to the ECB as part of the banking union project.
This aims to restore confidence in European banks after the
crisis that erupted in 2008, and avert future shocks by
achieving closer financial integration across the bloc.
Inside the ECB, this "Single Supervisory Mechanism" (SSM) is
called "the third big bang", following the launch of the ECB's
forerunner, the European Monetary Institution, and then the
creation of the ECB itself in 1998.
The ECB recognises it is working against the clock, but it
cannot cut corners in a project that will test the credibility
of both the banking system and itself.
"What lies ahead of us is an enormous challenge. It is clear
that we will not make any compromises in terms of quality when
recruiting staff for the future bank supervisor at the ECB just
to speed things up," said ECB chief economist Peter Praet.
Praet, who is also responsible for staff matters on the ECB
board, told the German financial daily Boersen-Zeitung that the
SSM launch could be delayed in an emergency.
However, he added: "To be clear: we want to stick to the
timetable and get everything done within 12 months. We have no
interest in delaying the process. This is a crucial step for the
currency union."
Originally the ECB's mandate was to set only monetary policy
and its expanded role and workforce was unexpected, at least
when it planned a landmark new headquarters in Frankfurt.
Staff are due to move next year into the building, being
constructed over an historic market hall, but there won't be
room for the new arrivals. The 1,000 SSM staff will have to be
accommodated in rented offices elsewhere in the city.
Complicating matters, the ECB couldn't hire SSM staff on
standard 3 or 5 years contracts because the project was not
officially approved yet. Staff like Dicone joined on six month
secondments, although these were extended for a year. However,
it will be legally able to start recruiting early next month.
MIXED NATIONAL FEELINGS
The national bodies have mixed feelings, suffering a brain
drain as their top talent heads to Frankfurt. However, they may
also benefit from having their own people at the centre of
supervisory power, especially if they eventually return home
with broader experience gained in Frankfurt.
"The success of the new European supervision is very close
to our hearts," said Rudolf Boehmler, Bundesbank board member in
charge of human resources. "That's why we actively support the
establishment of the Single Supervisory Mechanism at the ECB,
even it creates considerable challenges for us from a personnel
management point of view."
National supervisors' work is far from over. While the ECB
will oversee the 130 or so biggest and most important banks,
these form a small proportion of the euro zone's 6,000 lenders.
The German central bank, for example, expects about 100 of
its employees will move to the ECB. It plans to replace them and
is already advertising jobs in banking supervision. Additionally
it will step up its training programme and recruiting from its
own university at a castle northwest of Frankfurt.
While central banks back such an important European project,
they are not necessarily offering up their best staff on a
silver plate. "We are being supportive but not aggressive,"
Austrian National Bank Director Philip Reading said, adding that
he couldn't say how many of his staff would make the switch.
As with many new projects, this uncertainty is common. A
source at the Spanish central bank said it may look particularly
at sending people to Frankfurt who have specific knowledge of a
bank, such as the country's biggest lender, Santander.
About a dozen of its staff are doing preparatory work in
Frankfurt although permanent numbers remain unclear. "From the
Bank of Spain, we don't know how many people they'll want or
what kind of profile they want - inspectors, more technical,
judicial experts," another source at the central bank told
Reuters.
There are no national quotas and the vacancies will be
posted over the next couple of months. However, the ECB has
started hiring from the top, advertising first for the head of
the new body's supervisory board and senior managers.
Applications for the top job closed on Monday with the head
of the French national supervisor, Daniele Nouy, the favourite.
Many hurdles remain. But staff like Esther Wehmeier - a
38-year-old graduate of the Bundesbank university who supervised
big international banks at the German central bank before moving
to the SSM project in April, are optimistic.
"When I arrived at the ECB, I thought 'How can we manage?
How can it work in such a short time?' But step by step we are
making big progress and you surprise yourself that it actually
works," said Wehmeier, who spent 16 years at the Bundesbank.