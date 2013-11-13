(Adds bankers' comments on the meeting)
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT Nov 13 Leaders of top euro zone banks
urged the European Central Bank on Wednesday to avoid the
pitfalls of past banking stress tests as it prepares to take
over banking supervision late next year.
Before the ECB takes up its new role, it plans to run
rigorous tests to uncover any shortfalls on the lenders' balance
sheets to avoid any surprises once it has taken charge.
Wednesday's briefing, which was attended by Deutsche Bank
Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and German financial
watchdog Bafin president Elke Koenig, is the first of three
meetings the ECB has set up with the chief executives or those
chairing the bloc's 128 largest banks.
"The challenge is gigantic for the big banks and even more
so for the smaller ones," Herbert Pfennig, chief executive of
Germany's Apotheker- und Aerztebank said on leaving
the ECB building after the meeting. His company provides banking
services for the health sector.
Bankers said the meeting, chaired by ECB President Mario
Draghi with presentations by his deputy Vitor Constancio and
fellow board member Yves Mersch, lasted about two and a half
hours, including around 90 minutes of questions and answers.
Many of the banks the ECB will be scrutinising worry they
may not have the technical ability to deliver enough data in the
granularity required by the ECB's tight timetable.
"It will be difficult for everyone but we know that," said
Gunter Dunkel, chief executive of German lender NordLB
and president of the Voeb association of public banks, which
represents 14 of the 24 banks in Germany slated to come under
ECB direct supervision.
Asked about the main obstacles the ECB and banks will face
in the financial health check, Dunkel said: "Execution - just
getting the thing done - and winning back investor trust."
Germany's public sector banks pledged to deliver the most
reliable data possible but the ECB must acknowledge this would
take time and the data might have some deficiencies, Dunkel
said.
He saw a risk of misinterpretation in reconciling national
accounting standards used by some German banks and the
international accounting rules applied by the ECB.
"We urge you to take extra care to utilise and interpret
reconciled data to avoid the pitfall we have witnessed during
the first stress test," Dunkel told the ECB, according to his
speaking notes.
WORK IN PROGRESS
Executives from lenders in Belgium, Cyprus, Malta and
Luxembourg were also due to attend the meeting on Wednesday. The
other meetings are set for Nov. 18 and Nov. 25, an ECB
spokeswoman said.
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni will take part in the Nov.
25 meeting, he said on Tuesday.
The ECB and national bank supervisors are in the process of
selecting portfolios for the asset quality review (AQR), which
will differ from country to country, depending on where the main
risks are expected to be.
The ECB will check whether banks have classified loans
correctly and whether they have set aside enough capital to deal
with loans that are unlikely to be repaid.
There were no details over how banking stress tests,
organised in conjunction with the European Banking Authority,
will be conducted.
"It's still a work in progress," said Apotheker-bank's
Pfennig.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor, Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kroener in
Frankfurt, Silvia Aloisi in Milan; Editing by Hugh Lawson/Ruth
Pitchford)