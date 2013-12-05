FRANKFURT Dec 5 The European Parliament's
economic and monetary affairs committee voted on Thursday in
favour of Daniele Nouy's appointment to chair the euro zone's
new banking watchdog.
Nouy, currently supervisor of French banks and insurers, is
on track to lead the industry's new watchdog under the roof of
the European Central Bank. The new framework will come into
force next November as part of a broader push for financial
integration.
The committee approved her appointment with 29 votes in
favour, none against and one abstention, the European Parliament
said. She still needs to be confirmed by a plenary session next
week.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)