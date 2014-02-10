* Some banks need to fail health check to make it credible
* Nouy says "well equipped" to face exercise's consequences
* Swedish fin min says some banks may need more capital
* Borg says Swedish banks should hold up well in stress
tests
(Recasts, adds further comments from Nouy and Borg, timing of
SSM's oversight)
FRANKFURT/LINKOPING, Sweden, Feb 10 Some of the
euro zone's lenders have no future and should be allowed to go
under if they fail a health check, the bloc's new banking
supervisor told the Financial Times, underscoring a tougher
approach to banking oversight.
Daniele Nouy told the newspaper that if any of the region's
participating banks fail the European Central Bank's
comprehensive assessment then they could be wound down, and that
merging them in order to save them was not an option.
"We have to accept that some banks have no future," Nouy,
head of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), told the FT. "We
have to let some banks disappear in an orderly fashion, and not
necessarily try to merge them with other institutions."
Nouy's comments echo ECB President Mario Draghi's speech at
Davos in January, in which he said banks that are found to be
unviable by the asset quality review and stress tests this year
should be shut down.
The SSM oversight is part of a push for closer integration
of the banking system to avert future crises. Before it starts
its supervisory role in November it is running the rule over the
balance sheets of the bloc's 128 biggest banks.
The banks will also be put through a stress test to see how
they hold up in shock scenarios. The results will published in
October, showing whether a bank meets a required capital
threshold.
"I do not have any idea of how many banks have to fail,"
Nouy told the FT. "What I know is that we want to have the
highest level of quality. A failure of a bank may happen."
"We are well equipped to face whatever situation we
encounter in the exercise," she told the paper.
SWEDISH BANKS
Nouy's appointment comes as the ECB is putting its
credibility on the line after past tests failed to root out
problems, notably in Ireland's banking sector.
ECB is handling the balance sheet review and the stress
tests itself, bypassing national regulators and challenging
banks directly over their figures.
The checks will include subsidiaries of banking groups
outside the bloc, including Sweden's SEB.
Sweden's finance minister Anders Borg said he was not
concerned about the country's banks, but he conceded that some
banks in Europe would be found to not have enough capital.
"If these are smaller regional banks, I do not think this
will pose any significant problem. But you will have to accept
that a number of banks will be subject to a bail-in, or that
they will be restructured," Borg told reporters in the Swedish
town of Linkoping.
For the full interview, click on: here#axzz28JC6E3oB
(Reporting by Eva Taylor in Frankfurt and Johan Sennero in
Linkoping; Editing by John Stonestreet and Louise Heavens)