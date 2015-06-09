BERLIN, June 9The European Central Bank's
supervisory chief pledged on Tuesday to stick with stringent
capital requirements for banks, arguing this would lead to
sustainable economic growth in the long run.
The ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) took over the
supervision of the banking sector this year, promising a tough
line with banks, their capital levels and the models they use to
calculate risk.
"More stringent and sustainable prudential requirements have
a positive impact on sustainable growth," Danièle Nouy, chair of
the supervisory board of the SSM, said in remarks prepared for a
speech she delivered in Berlin on Tuesday.
"We ... take a medium to long-term perspective on this,
resisting those who argue for short-term relief."
Nouy said last week euro zone banks should expect another
round of health checks in 2016 after the one last year.
