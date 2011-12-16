FRANKFURT Dec 16 The amount of non-performing loans held by European banks has risen to more than a quarter of the capital they hold, data from the ECB showed on Friday.

The data, which was taken at the end of June and looked at 4,700 European banks, showed that overall bad loans were now worth the equivalent of 27 percent of the capital European banks hold for solvency purposes, up from 25 percent a year ago and 20 percent in 2009.

At the same time banks appear to have strengthened their balance sheets somewhat. The data showed banks' average solvency ratios had crept up to 13.8 percent from 13.2 percent and their capital buffer had risen to 10.9 percent from 10.1 percent.

Bank profits have also improved despite the ongoing euro zone crisis. For German banks, net profits rose to 5.8 billion euros from 4.3 billion, French banks' profits improved to 14.5 billion from 14 billion and in Italy they rose to 4.9 billion from 4.2 billion.

Spanish and British banks bucked the trend however, with profits dropping to 9.1 billion from 10.7 billion and 16.9 billion to 8.4 billion, respectively.

The figures come as policymakers become increasingly concerned about the threat of a credit crunch.

The fear is that banks could slash lending to firms and consumers as they look to protect themselves from the euro zone debt crisis and so that they can comply with new bank capital rules coming in next year.

