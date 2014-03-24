(Corrects typographical error in headline spelling of 'back')
* Banks in Spain, Germany fail to get opt-outs - sources
* ECB agrees to make data gathering less onerous - sources
* Easier data gathering reduces risk of timetable slipping
By Laura Noonan
FRANKFURT, March 24 The European Central Bank's
(ECB) determination to subject the euro zone's largest banks to
the same, rigorous checks is being tested, with countries
lobbying for their banks to be treated differently and lenders
asking for their workload to be eased.
Almost two weeks after the ECB published a 285 page manual
spelling out how it will examine banks' trillions of euros of
assets, lenders in Germany and Spain are leading the charge for
special treatment, while banks across the euro zone have asked
for changes to the process to make it less onerous.
The ECB has resisted the lobbying from Spanish and German
banks, but has agreed to adapt the data gathering process
following some field testing, issuing revised guidance on this
in recent days, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The central bank is carrying out the wide-ranging tests so
it can start with a clean sheet when it becomes the euro zone's
banking supervisor in November. The tests are designed to banish
lingering investor doubts about the health of the region's banks
that have kept their valuations consistently below U.S. peers.
LEVEL PLAYING FIELD
A key ECB objective is for the tests to be consistent across
all 18 euro zone countries, so results are directly comparable.
Banks in Spain have pushed for an easing of rules requiring
collateral to be independently valued if existing valuations are
more than a year out of date, Reuters reported last week.
Sources close to the matter told Reuters German banks were
also lobbying against automatic writedowns on collateral with
older valuations, arguing Germany's housing market is stable,
and so there is no need for frequent valuations.
The ECB declined to comment on the specific cases, but a
spokesman said that, consistent with the goals of building
confidence and a level playing field for all banks, there were
no exceptions to the rules laid out in the test manual.
Two sources familiar with the process said the ECB had made
clear it was not open to moulding the tests to the demands of
national regulators or banks, since to do so could open a flood
or requests.
"Any form of exceptions for specific geographies would
likely undermine the spirit of the review - to measure all banks
with the same yardstick," said Ronny Rehn, co-head of European
banks research at London-based KBW.
Central banks from some of the countries whose lenders were
hit hardest in the global financial crisis said they were
supportive of the ECB's plans.
A senior official at the Bank of Greece said his country did
not have an issue with the terms laid out in the manual,
comments echoed by a spokeswoman for Ireland's central bank.
"The methodology of (the) asset quality review and stress
tests is and will in principle be the same for all banks
included, although some characteristics of national banking
systems will be considered," the Bank of Slovenia told Reuters.
Tom McAleese, a Dublin-based consultant with Alvarez &
Marsal who has worked on European bank reviews, said there were
some cases where countries could reasonably ask for national
adaptations if their banking system genuinely had unique
characteristics. "It shouldn't be a free for all," he added.
FIELD TESTS
The ECB has shown more flexibility around the area of data
collection, with three sources telling Reuters the central bank
had agreed to change the way it asked banks to provide data to
make the process more manageable for them.
The sources said the revised approach would not lessen the
information available to the ECB, but would reduce the risk of
banks' missing deadlines, something it is keen to avoid.
The change means banks no longer have to fill out complex
sheets of data for the ECB and also hand original loan files to
auditors, a system banks argued was doubling up the work.
"The ECB has issued a revised draft template which reflects
a reduction in the banks' responsibility to complete templates,
while not in any way reducing the degree of detail (available to
auditors)," one source familiar with the process said.
"The final output of the AQR (asset quality review) doesn't
change one jot," the source added.
An ECB spokeswoman said it was committed to creating a level
playing field with comparable situations and comparable results.
"Different treatment is not an option," she said.
As a result, the ECB had to push banks to their limits with
respect to data requests, harmonised definitions and comparable
descriptions, and through field tests it got an understanding of
what was feasible in terms of timing and content.
"That is why the adjustment of data requests is a necessary
procedure, which does not mean we want to lessen banks' work
load per se," the ECB spokeswoman said.
(Editing by Mark Potter)