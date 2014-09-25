* Banks in better shape after raising billions of capital
* ECB health test not likely to put 'blood on the wall'
* Frankfurt dismayed by bank tricks to polish finances
By John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT, Sept 25 It has been billed as a make
or break moment for Europe's banks: the publication of rigorous
industry-wide health checks next month after three previous
tests failed to spot problem lenders.
Yet - seven years after huge bank losses drove some
countries to the brink of bankruptcy - investors braced for a
grim reckoning this time will be disappointed. The European
Central Bank, under pressure from Rome, Berlin and other
capitals seeking to protect their recovering patients, is
instead likely to temper its judgement.
Earlier tests were carried out by regulators across the
European Union and as a result were highly politicised as
countries sought to paper over problems in their own banks. The
ECB was expected to impose order on the euro zone banks when it
starts policing them - but instead has come up against many of
the same hurdles, including fierce resistance from countries.
"People should not expect blood on the wall," said one
person familiar with ECB thinking.
With the eurozone economy still fragile, there is no money
to funnel again into banks. On top of that, tough treatment of
them by the ECB could undermine its own efforts to get them
lending again.
Instead, the central bank is likely to say most banks have
improved since the crisis abated last year, according to people
familiar with ECB thinking.
While some lenders will fail the test - deemed to have too
little capital with which to cover any losses should another
crisis arise - the ECB is likely to conclude that most have been
patched up.
The central bank, which said it was 'premature' to comment
on the outcome of the tests, is keenly aware, however, that its
judgment must not seem too lenient.
It has deep reservations about the way in which some of
those banks carried out repairs.
Banks in Portugal, for instance, will use future tax credits
to bolster capital, despite ECB warnings. Others elsewhere
simply ramped up the value of assets.
And the health checks may be the last chance to dispel the
cloud of uncertainty that has long lingered over the sector.
NO ZOMBIES
Nonetheless, the outcome is likely to be a far cry from the
cull of zombie banks - those 'open for business' but in fact too
weak to lend - that some had hoped for after earlier tests named
few failures and even gave a clean bill of health to banks in
Ireland that then triggered the country's near bankruptcy.
For Antonio Fatas, a Singapore-based economist with business
school Insead, the shift confirms his concerns that the test
will provide little meaningful insight.
"We have stretched this process for years. It's not a big
surprise that if you give things enough time, they will look
better."
Top ECB officials have been preparing investors for what
they should expect.
The message is getting through, with many analysts
predicting that although some banks could fail on paper - a
result that would require them to repair their finances - most
of those banks will have already fixed their problems since the
test was run.
"A lot has been done in the last year, year and a half,"
Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank, said
earlier this week.
"... a significant amount of capital and provisions and
writedowns have been undertaken in this last 12 to 15 months.
Banks want to be ready to cope," he told the European
Parliament.
That tone chimes with what senior officials have been saying
privately for months and increasingly publicly in recent weeks.
French central bank governor Christian Noyer recently
described expectations that big problems would be uncovered as
'probably exaggerated'.
DISMAY
Inside the ECB, supervisory chief Daniele Nouy has long
argued that shutting banks would prove hard, according to people
familiar with the matter.
The ECB simply doesn't have the clout to order European
countries to close their failing banks and countries will
continue to argue hard against it. Governments still rely
heavily on banks to buy their debt.
On the upside, the ECB estimates that banks have shored up
capital by roughly 100 billion euros since the middle of last
year, hoarding profits or selling equity or bonds convertible
into equity, for example.
But more than 30 billion euros of capital has been raised
using methods that the ECB regards with dismay.
Banks in debt-laden Italy, for instance, will boost capital
from next year by marking up the value of their shares in the
country's central bank by roughly 7 billion euros.
In Italy, Spain and Portugal, banks will count future tax
credits as part of capital, in advance of when they fall due.
Allowing its lenders to use future tax credits risks
entangling the country's own economic health with that of its
fragile banks, the ECB has warned.
"The tax credit scheme might create an additional debt
burden for the state," ECB officials recently cautioned. This
could happen if the state paid out tax credits to keep
struggling banks afloat.
Meanwhile in Germany, one of its weakest lenders, HSH
Nordbank, will count billions of euros of state guarantees as
capital although final EU approval has yet to come, three
sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
Making such allowances muddies the picture, says Guntram
Wolf of think tank Bruegel.
"Exceptions are a bad idea," he said. "It's a bad idea for
the credibility of the test. Market participants need to know
what's behind it."
The ECB is now considering whether to insert qualifiers on
its test results - a health warning on its health warning. And
some experts expect it to give banks extra time to tidy up their
accounts.
But with just weeks to go before the October publication
date and every such remark requiring a lengthy tussle with
countries, they may run out of time.
"The Europeans have moved so slowly," said Insead's Fatas.
"This should have been done when the crisis started."
