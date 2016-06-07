(Adds detail)
FRANKFURT, June 7 European banking rules should
stop treating government debt as risk-free, but any change must
be gradual, since sovereign bonds are a cornerstone of balance
sheets and new rules could pose a systemic risk, a top ECB
supervisor said on Tuesday.
European policymakers want to assign risk weights to
government debt, after the euro zone debt crisis threatened the
financial health of banks by undercutting the value of their
holdings of government bonds.
Risk weighting would force lenders to set aside more capital
backing their bond holdings, in an effort to break the link
between the fortunes of banks and the value of the bonds.
The risk-free treatment of debt is also holding back a euro
zone-wide deposit insurance scheme. Some governments,
particularly Germany, argue that in the current framework banks
and ultimately governments bear the risk of other sovereigns.
"Government bonds are far from being riskless - this has
been amply demonstrated by the sovereign crisis in the euro area
and by market valuations," European Central Bank supervisor
Ignazio Angeloni told a conference in New York on Tuesday.
"Treating government bonds as risk-free is therefore not
prudent, it sets the wrong incentives for banks' investment
decisions, and it unduly subsidises credit to governments at the
expense of private borrowers and ultimately of economic growth,"
Angeloni added.
Still, banks hold vast amounts of government debt, often to
fulfill regulatory demands to have low-risk liquid assets.
Consequently, Angeloni said, changes should be gradual, without
rigid limits, and risk weights should apply only beyond certain
thresholds.
"The result ... need not be a decline in the total amount of
sovereign bonds held by banks, but rather greater
diversification by issuer," Angeloni said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Larry King)