FRANKFURT, July 13 Any discussion of Italian government assistance to banks must follow all EU rules, including those stating private investors and large depositors must suffer losses before public money is used, two top central bankers said on Wednesday.

Italy has been in talks with the EU to provide state aid to its troubled bank sector, weighed down by 360 billion euros ($400 billion) of non-performing loans, hoping to shield savers.

But EU and ECB policy-makers have so far defended the so called 'bail-in' rules, which only came into effect in January and were meant to end an era of publicly funded bank rescues.

"I fully share the view ... that rules that exist should not be discussed, they should not be either suspended or removed," European Central Bank supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said on Wednesday. "European legislation is complex but well constructed."

He added, however, that EU legislation should be applied "in its entirety", a likely reference to provisions allowing state support to preserve financial stability or when a default would have a disproportionate impact on the economy.

Speaking at the same event, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret expressed a similar view.

"If we allow states to provide discretionary aid to their banks, this impedes a core element of the bail-in regime, namely its credibility," Dombret said.

"If the bail-in mechanism were to be exposed or even dismantled, markets would no longer exert their disciplinary function."

He noted, however, that the Italian case was different because some junior bank debt, which is wiped out first in case of a default, was sold to retail customers.

ECB vice-president Vitor Constancio said last week the plight of Europe's banks may need some "small" state support but this can only happen after a bail-in of shareholders and creditors amounting to at least 8 percent of total liabilities, as dictated by European rules.

A compromise may be government compensation for small investors, although euro zone finance ministers threw cold water on the idea on Monday when they argued there was no acute crisis and a bank-by-bank solution was needed. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Writing by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Ralph Boulton)