ROME Oct 23 Italy's banking system faces no threat from the European Central Bank's upcoming review of risk in the banking sector, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said after the tests were outlined on Wednesday.

"Italy has nothing to fear, the Italian banking system has shown itself to be among the most solid of all the developed economies despite an extremely long crisis which has brought others to their knees," he said in a statement.

(Reporting By James Mackenzie)