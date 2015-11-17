FRANKFURT Nov 17 New global rules on banking
due to be finalised this year should not lead to higher capital
demands for euro zone banks as a whole, European Central Bank
Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlager said on Tuesday.
Lautenschlager is a member of a Swiss-based committee in
charge of reshaping global rules for banks, known as the Basel
III framework.
"We should, whatever comes out of Basel III, stay with the
overall capital levels as we are now," Lautenschlager told a
business conference on Tuesday.
"That does not mean that for single banks there won't be
some changes, but this is at least my focus with regard to the
capital level," she added.
The ECB supervises the 122 largest banking groups in the
euro zone.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Writing by Balazs Koranyi)