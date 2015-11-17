* Lautenschlager speaks in Frankfurt
* Basel III rules should not further push up cap
requirements
* Large euro zone banks asked to hold CET1 of 10.1 pct on
avg
* Current Pillar 2 requirement "generally adequate"
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Nov 17 New global rules on banking
due to be completed next year generally should not result in
higher capital demands for euro zone banks, European Central
Bank Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlager said on
Tuesday.
Lautenschlager is a member of a Swiss-based committee in
charge of shaping the Basel III regulatory framework, including
how much capital banks need to set aside to absorb possible
losses.
"We should, whatever comes out of Basel III, stay with the
overall capital levels as we are now," Lautenschlager told a
business conference on Tuesday. "That does not mean that for
single banks there won't be some changes."
Lautenschlager expects the Basel committee to finish its new
rules, which are due to take full effect in 2019, by the end of
next year. She dismissed the notion, put forward by some in the
banking industry, that a whole new wave of regulation called
Basel IV was coming.
"We don't talk about Basel IV," she said. "That is really
far away and nothing that is in discussion."
PILLAR 2
Under Basel rules, the ECB is in charge of setting an
additional capital buffer for the 122 euro zone banks on its
watch. Known as Pillar 2, the requirement has been pushed up
slightly for 2016.
Banks and even some within the ECB and euro zone central
banks have been complaining about ever-rising capital demands
and uncertainty about future requirements.
Including Pillar 2, banks directly supervised by the ECB
will be asked to hold a Common Equity Tier 1 capital equal to
10.1 percent of their risk-weighted assets, on average, next
year, Lautenschlager said. The current requirement was
"generally adequate", she said.
"From my perspective, the current level of Pillar 2 capital
requirements is generally adequate in the sense that I regard it
as sufficient to cover the current risk exposures across
significant institutions," she said.
Requirements for individual banks range from 8 percent to
about 14 percent, depending on each lender's balance sheet,
Lautenschlager said. She said the requirements take into account
each bank's specific characteristics.
"In order to determine potential capital needs for the
future, our capital determination process is rooted in a strong
quantitative fundament," Lautenschlager said. "But at the same
time, we apply supervisory judgment, for example when selecting
adequate stress testing scenarios."
