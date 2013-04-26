April 26 (IFR) - The European Central Bank is becoming
increasingly concerned that troubled loans made before the onset
of the financial crisis are clogging the arteries of the
region's banking system, with bank officials worried that the
problem could hinder the ECB's efforts to boost lending.
Policymakers privately admit that they have become
frustrated with the reluctance of national governments,
regulators and banks to clean up balance sheets after years of
delay. They believe many banks have cut back on lending in order
to prop up their growing pools of non-performing loans.
According to KPMG, European banks have about EUR1.5trn of
non-performing loans sitting on their balance sheets - about
EUR600bn of that belonging to UK, Spanish and Irish banks alone.
It said in a recent report that a "wave of deleveraging
transactions is yet to materialise", with banks choosing to roll
over loans rather than sell and recognise losses.
The ECB governing council has spent the past few weeks
examining its options, and could announce a scheme to increase
lending at its May 2 meeting. But there is a growing consensus
that important factors behind the credit squeeze are beyond the
bank's control.
"The ECB does not have a magic wand," said council member
Benoit Coeure in a recent speech. "The central bank cannot
compensate for a shortage or a mis-allocation of equity. That is
something that has to be addressed, in one form or the other, by
other stakeholders."
Businesses have been worst hit by the lending slump. ECB
data show that European banks have withdrawn EUR365bn of credit
facilities to non-financial businesses in the last four years -
a 7.5% fall. Spanish lenders have pulled a third of business
credit, while Irish banks now lend just half what they once did,
the ECB figures show.
Consumer credit has also been badly affected, and is now
down by 8.6% from the peak. Central bankers are concerned that
the fall in lending could worsen the economic decline in the
eurozone, which is already buffeted by record unemployment,
ebbing confidence and large cuts to government spending.
One explanation for the fall - often advanced by bankers
involved in lending decisions - is that the poor economic
backdrop and lack of confidence mean demand for credit has
slowed.
"If banks believe they can put loans out safely, they will.
But in this recessionary environment neither banks nor
businesses feel confident," said Alan Turner, head of debt
finance at Barclays corporate banking division.
"SME deposits with us have surged in recent months. That
isn't an indication they need credit - it's an indication they
have no confidence to invest."
But a recent ECB survey of small and medium enterprises
found that such borrowers' need for credit has actually risen
since October - and that access has fallen.
FLS FAILURE
The relative impotence of central banks in addressing the
issue is clear. The ECB took measures to stabilise the banking
system last year when it injected more than EUR1trn of liquidity
into the region's banks. But that failed to reverse the decline
in lending, with banks preferring to repay the money early
rather than lend it out. Some EUR360bn has already been paid
back.
The apparent failure of the Bank of England's Funding for
Lending Scheme, which was launched last summer, is another
indication that liquidity injections from central banks are
failing to get lending going. Banks have only taken GBP13.8bn of
funding under the scheme - well below the GBP80bn available. In
fact, since the scheme began, lending to UK households and
non-financial businesses has fallen by GBP1.5bn, or about 0.1%.
"The Bank has made the funds available, with strong economic
incentives to support lending to UK households and businesses,
but it is up to the banks to deliver," said Paul Fisher, a
monetary policy committee member at the Bank of England and head
of the scheme, in an interview with IFR.
The Bank of England has tweaked the scheme in recent days,
extending the repayment schedule and widening the range of
borrowers to whom banks may lend.
Fisher acknowledged that banks' efforts to deal with legacy
assets are impeding their ability to make fresh loans.
"Some are still adjusting their balance sheets after lending
too cheaply before the crisis - a period when banks mis-priced
liquidity and credit risks," said Fisher. "And some are engaged
in a process of running down loan portfolios related to
commercial property, which grew too rapidly in the run-up to the
crisis."
Banks have been delaying the clean-up of their balance
sheets, and the regulatory push to force banks to hold more
capital in the wake of the crisis has proven to be a major
disincentive. Selling off non-performing loans - almost
certainly at a discount - would eat into capital, throw capital
building plans off-course and unsettle investors.
CLEANING UP
RBS is one of the few banks to have aggressively cleaned up
its legacy loans. Bruce van Saun, financial director at RBS,
said that rolling over old loans is a bad use of scarce capital.
"It can be painful to recognise losses in the short term,
but cleaning up the balance sheet allows you to start looking
forward rather than constantly having to look backwards," van
Saun told IFR. "By ignoring reality, you're keeping capital
committed unproductively."
RBS was rescued by the UK government in October 2008 and
injected with GBP20bn of fresh capital. It has since reduced its
balance sheet by almost GBP900bn, selling assets - some of which
have caused losses. Although it has reduced the amount it lends
to corporate clients, the bank has increased mortgage lending.
"The recapitalisation gave us room for manoeuvre and allowed
us to take losses to restructure our balance sheet and risk
profile," said van Saun.
"That part of our job is almost complete. In a way, it's
more difficult for other banks right now because they haven't
got the capacity to aggressively take losses while the market is
pressuring banks to increase capital ratios."
Bankers say that the need to raise capital ratios is not
just preventing them from cleaning up their balance sheets, but
is also acting as a disincentive to lend. New loans would
require additional capital be held against them, making the path
to meeting capital rules even steeper in the short term.
European regulators have tried to ease that burden by easing
capital requirements for SME loans. But that will not remove the
need for additional capital - it will only reduce it.
ARBITRAGE TRADE
Meanwhile banks are using their excess cash to buy assets
such as government bonds, which can be held with zero capital.
Eurozone bank holdings of government bonds have risen by 21%
since the ECB pumped liquidity into the banking system, and now
stand at EUR1.67trn.
"The increase in government bond holdings is a pure capital
arbitrage trade," said Roberto Henriques, a credit analyst at JP
Morgan. "Banks don't need to hold capital against government
bonds, so the return on risk is currently better than lending
out to a corporate."
But the ECB is powerless to alter those rules, because such
decisions are made at a national level and are beyond its remit.
"For the situation to improve, banks need a capital holiday, but
the problem is that it isn't in the ECB's power to permit that -
at least not under the current regulatory structure," said
Henriques.
Stymied by the effects of both the legacy assets and capital
requirements, analysts say the ECB will have to be creative to
unfreeze lending in the region. One option might be large-scale
asset purchases. The ECB has bought more than EUR200bn of
government bonds under its securities market programme to bring
down yields, and has also launched a covered bond buying
programme to ease funding pressures for banks.
Analysts suggest that the bank could buy pools of SME loans.
But under so-called "skin in the game" rules, banks would need
to keep some of the loans on their books - which in turn means
more capital would be required. And even before that, banks
would need extra capital to issue the loans before they were
packaged and sold.
"Banks need to be originating new loans if they are going to
use them in financing transactions, as few people are interested
in the vintage loans," said Daniel Pietrzak, co-head of
structured credit at Deutsche Bank. "But banks seem challenged
to do that in size. They have legacy issues still to clean up,
and while funding is not an issue these days, capital remains a
large focus."
The ECB's traditionally conservative nature may well limit
its willingness to take on credit risk, which buying securities
would entail. It could circumvent that by providing funding to
the European Investment Bank, which could lend directly out and
take on the risk - but the EIB would need more capital to do
that. National central banks could also take on credit risks,
but that would leave national governments back-stopping losses,
which might hurt their credit ratings.
The US offers an example of how such risk-sharing might
work. After the collapse of Lehman Brothers, the Federal Reserve
agreed to lend money to banks that had made new loans, with the
US Treasury offering to take the first losses on any defaulted
loans.
"We took the view that the only way to break that loop was
if the central bank took the tail risk," said one policymaker in
the US directly involved in those decisions. "We felt confident
the tail risk wasn't as big as people feared."
But the ECB wouldn't be able to take on the risk alone - it
would need its 17 shareholders to stand behind any losses
collectively. That might be a sticking point.
A version of this story will appear in the April 27 issue of
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication:
www.ifre.com
(Gareth Gore is associate editor (People & Markets) of IFR
Magazine; Editing by Matthew Davies and Marc Carnegie)