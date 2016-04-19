(Repeats to additional subscribers)
FRANKFURT, April 19 Euro zone banks tightened
their standards for granting home mortgages and expect to
continue to do so this quarter, a European Central Bank survey
showed on Tuesday.
A net 4 percent of banks surveyed by the ECB reported a
tightening of their internal guidelines as to who should get
loans for house purchases.
The net tightening was mainly related to the implementation
of the EU mortgage credit directive, which requires banks to
carry out a deeper assessment of borrowers, and to a slightly
lower tolerance of risk.
Among the bloc's largest economies, banks in the Netherlands
and Germany tightened conditions while their counterparts in
Italy and Spain eased them.
Euro area banks expect a continued net tightening of credit
standards in the second quarter of 2016.
