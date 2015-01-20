* One in four banks see more mortgage requests
* Trend could fuel debate about property bubble
* ECB expected to announce fresh money printing on Thursday
By John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT, Jan 20 One in four banks across the
euro zone saw a rise in home loan demand towards the end of last
year and almost as many expect the trend to continue, a survey
by the European Central Bank showed on Tuesday.
As consumers bet on rising house prices and banks loosen
lending standards, demand for home loans has shot up, the study
found, a trend that will fuel concerns in Germany and elsewhere
that cheap money could be blowing up a property bubble.
"Housing market prospects and to a lesser extent consumer
confidence were again the most important factors driving the
increased demand for housing loans," the report on bank lending
said.
Demand for mortgages was strong in the Netherlands and
Germany, two countries considered a safe haven in a struggling
euro zone and where borrowing is easy, but also in heavily
indebted Italy. In France, where the economy is in the doldrums,
there was little change.
Germany's Bundesbank has been keeping close tabs on rising
property prices, which have shot up by almost a quarter over the
past four years in the country's most prosperous cities.
This has taken the cost of some upmarket two-bedroom flats
in Frankfurt beyond 1 million euros, price tags that have
shocked ordinary Germans who are typically used to property
prices rising at a very slow pace.
Some critics believe that an expected move by the European
Central bank to print fresh money to buy government bonds,
coupled with long-standing borrowing costs at record lows, could
fuel further rises.
"One factor driving demand is that property is a good
alternative to keeping money in a savings account," said
Thorsten Lange, a property expert with DZ Bank.
"The interest rates will stay cheap and the property demand
will stay. But one has to be cautious in case property prices
would brake."
The growth in credit demand comes after the ECB made
hundreds of billions of euros of cheap credit available to
banks. Loan demand from companies also rose, according to banks
surveyed.
"The ECB is undecided about how to regard a pick-up in
lending only due to mortgages," said Carsten Brzeski, an
economist with ING. "They should be glad but they do know that
there are risks."
