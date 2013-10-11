FRANKFURT, Oct 11 Banks will return 847 million
euros of crisis loans early to the European Central Bank next
week, it said on Friday, a small repayment that keeps excess
liquidity relatively stable and offsets upward pressure on
market interest rates.
By repaying the ECB's crisis funds early, banks reduce the
level of excess liquidity - cash beyond what they
need to cover their day-to-day operations - in the system.
With banks choosing to return the smallest amount in seven
weeks to the central bank, the excess is likely to remain close
to today's 216 billion euros.
Repayments are also well below Reuters poll estimates, with
euro money market traders having ad expected banks to return 4.0
billion euros next week.
Excess liquidity is now close to levels seen in late 2011,
just before the ECB flooded the market with more than 1 trillion
euros in long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) to ease banks'
funding strains.
Short-term money market rates are seen rising closer to the
ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once
excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
The ECB is monitoring this development carefully as higher
bank-to-bank borrowing costs could undermine the euro zone's
fragile recovery.
Last week, ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank is
watching moves in market rates closely and is ready to use any
policy option to temper them if needed. However, Governing
Council members have since said the discussion is wide open.
The three-year loans from the ECB in two LTROs in December
2011 and February 2012 mature in early 2015.
Banks now have the option to repay the loans early and have
returned about a third of the money already.
On Friday, the ECB said four banks would repay 597 million
euros from the first LTRO on Oct. 16, and one bank will pay back
250 million euros from the second LTRO.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432
March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371
March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160
April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972
April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238
April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068
April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615
May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608
May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152
May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104
May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915
May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271
June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130
June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180
June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208
June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035
July 5, 2013 0 2.095
July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702
July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200
July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451
Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333
Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200
Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450
Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205
Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545
Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200
Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375
Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260
Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622
Oct. 4, 2013 4.610 3.065
Oct. 11, 2013 0.597 0.250
===============================================
Amount outstanding as of Oct. 10
239.870 397.950
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)