FRANKFURT, Sept 20 Banks will return 7.91
billion euros ($10.71 billion) of crisis loans early to the
European Central Bank next week, the ECB said on Friday, driving
the amount of excess liquidity down and closer to the threshold
where market interest rates could rise.
By repaying the ECB's crisis funds early, banks also reduce
the level of excess liquidity - the level of cash beyond what
they need to cover their day-to-day operations - in the system.
Excess liquidity is now at 215 billion euros,
the lowest level since late 2011, shortly before the ECB flooded
the market with more than 1 trillion euros in long-term
refinancing operations (LTROs) to ease banks' funding strains.
After the repayment next week - the biggest amount since May
- the level will fall further if banks do not increase their
uptake in new liquidity operations.
Short-term money market rates are seen to rise closer to the
main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess
liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be
in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
The ECB is monitoring this development carefully as higher
bank-to-bank borrowing costs could undermine the euro zone's
fragile recovery.
The ECB has said it was ready to cut interest rates further
or pump more cash into the system to bring them down if need be.
"We cannot rule out another LTRO to be launched in early
2014," said Annalisa Piazza, analyst at Newedge Strategy.
Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of three-year loans
from the ECB in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012, of
which the first matures in January 2015.
They now have the option to repay the loans early and have
returned almost a quarter of the money already.
On Friday, the ECB said four banks would repay 2.650 billion
euros from the first LTRO on Sept. 25 and 5 banks will pay back
5.260 billion euros from the second LTRO.
A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected
banks to return 2.5 billion euros next week.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432
March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371
March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160
April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972
April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238
April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068
April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615
May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608
May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152
May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104
May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915
May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271
June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130
June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180
June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208
June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035
July 5, 2013 0 2.095
July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702
July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200
July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451
Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333
Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200
Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450
Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205
Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545
Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200
Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375
Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260
===============================================
Amount outstanding as of Sept. 19
248.665 407.897
($1 = 0.7384 euros)
