FRANKFURT Aug 23 Banks will return 305 million euros ($407.02 million) of crisis loans early to the European Central Bank next week, after the central bank assured markets it would keep interest rates low for an extended period.
The amount marks the lowest weekly return since banks started paying back the funds voluntarily in late January.
ECB President Mario Draghi confirmed the central bank's newly introduced 'forward guidance' at its Aug. 1 policy meeting, saying interest rates would remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time.
The ECB has also promised banks to hand out unlimited amounts of liquidity until at least July of next year.
Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of three-year loans from the ECB in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012, of which the first matures in January 2015.
They now have the option to repay the loans early and have returned almost a quarter of the money already.
On Friday, the ECB said one bank would repay 100 million euros from the first LTRO on Aug. 28 and two banks will pay back 205 million euros from the second LTRO.
A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected banks to return one billion euros next week.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432
March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371
March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160
April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972
April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238
April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068
April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615
May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608
May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152
May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104
May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915
May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271
June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130
June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180
June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208
June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035
July 5, 2013 0 2.095
July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702
July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200
July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451
Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333
Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200
Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450
Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205
===============================================
Amount outstanding as of Aug. 22
253.395 417.310 ($1 = 0.7493 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)
