FRANKFURT, Sept 27 Banks will return 3.157 billion euros ($4.26 billion) of crisis loans early to the European Central Bank next week, the ECB said on Friday, driving the amount of excess liquidity down and closer to the threshold where market interest rates could rise. By repaying the ECB's crisis funds early, banks also reduce the level of excess liquidity - the level of cash beyond what they need to cover their day-to-day operations - in the system. Excess liquidity is now at 212 billion euros, the lowest level since late 2011, shortly before the ECB flooded the market with more than 1 trillion euros in long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) to ease banks' funding strains. After the repayment next week the level will fall further if banks do not increase their uptake in new liquidity operations. Short-term money market rates are seen to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. The ECB is monitoring this development carefully as higher bank-to-bank borrowing costs could undermine the euro zone's fragile recovery. The ECB has said it was ready to cut interest rates further or pump more cash into the system to bring them down if need be. In a Reuters poll, 42 of 56 economists said they expected the ECB to launch another long-term refinancing operation, possibly by year-end. Banks took more than 1 trillion euros of three-year loans from the ECB in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012, of which the first matures in January 2015. They now have the option to repay the loans early and have returned about a third of the money already. On Friday, the ECB said four banks would repay 1.535 billion euros from the first LTRO on Oct. 2 - which means that half of the 489 billion taken has now been repaid - and five banks will pay back 1.622 billion euros from the second LTRO. A Reuters poll of euro money market traders had expected banks to return 3.5 billion euros next week. Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012) Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591 Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840 Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925 Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900 Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092 March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319 March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894 March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432 March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371 March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160 April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972 April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238 April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068 April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615 May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608 May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152 May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104 May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915 May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271 June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130 June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180 June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208 June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035 July 5, 2013 0 2.095 July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702 July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200 July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451 Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333 Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200 Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450 Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205 Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545 Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200 Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375 Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260 Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622 =============================================== Amount outstanding as of Sept. 26 246.015 402.637 ($1 = 0.7418 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)