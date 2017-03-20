Oil prices tumble after OPEC rollover: Kemp
LONDON Ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil-exporting countries agreed on Thursday to extend existing production cuts for a further nine months to the end of March 2018.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank expects euro zone banks with high levels of unpaid loans to submit "ambitious and realistic" plans to bring them down, it said on Monday, as it published guidelines on non-performing loans (NPL).
"These plans should be ambitious and realistic," the euro zone's top bank supervisor said on its website after seeking industry feedback on the guidelines.
"Regarding enhanced disclosures on NPLs, to ensure consistency and comparability the guidance should be implemented from the 2018 reference dates onwards."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
LONDON Ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil-exporting countries agreed on Thursday to extend existing production cuts for a further nine months to the end of March 2018.
BEIJING Factory activity in China is expected to have grown at its slowest pace in eight months, a Reuters poll showed, as previous stimulus fades and policymakers focus on tackling rising debt - a sign the cooldown in manufacturing will persist through 2017.