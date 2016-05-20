FRANKFURT The European Central Bank (ECB) is scrapping plans to force euro zone banks to report on its database any bad loan worth as little as 100 euros ($112) after a backlash from lenders, it said on Friday.

The new threshold will be 25,000 euros, as it is for all other types of credit.

The change follows a consultation with stakeholders about the creation of the ECB's euro zone-wide credit database, Anacredit, a project begun in 2011 and with data collection due to start in September 2018, six months later than planned.

