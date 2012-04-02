LONDON, April 2 Some of Europe's biggest banks
are preparing to repay a third of the money they borrowed from
the ECB within the next 12 months, the Financial Times reported
on Monday.
Italy's UniCredit, France's BNP Paribas
and Societe Generale, and La Caixa in Spain are
preparing to pay back the chunk of their loans, estimated at 80
billion euros to 100 billion euros ($133.17 billion) in total,
senior bankers were cited as saying.
The longer-term refinancing operation (LTRO) scheme launched
last December and repeated in February gave hundreds of banks an
aggregate 1 trillion euros of ECB money at an interest rate of
just 1 percent, the FT said.
The money is repayable in December 2014 and February 2015.
But banks are allowed to begin repayment after the first 12
months, which would take place in December this year according
to the FT.
The banks involved could not be reached for immediate
comment.
($1 = 0.7509 euros)
