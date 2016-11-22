FRANKFURT Nov 22 The European Central Bank made
the case on Tuesday for having state-backed 'bad banks' buy part
of the 1 trillion euros ($1.06 trillion) of soured loans that
are curbing lending and economic growth in parts of the euro
zone.
The ECB is trying to bring down the amount of non-performing
loans at the 127 large banks it supervises, handing out targets
to the worst offenders, such as Italy's Monte Paschi,
and setting best practices for the rest.
But the market for bad debt is struggling to take off. The
problem is the gap between the price at which banks can afford
to sell and what buyers such as private equity funds are
prepared to pay.
This is partly because buyers discount the time and cost of
working out a bad loan, especially in countries where the
judicial system is slow, such as Greece and Italy, and it is
sometimes hard for them to value collateral.
Setting up asset-management companies (AMC) - bad banks like
those created in Spain and Ireland during the 2008-2012 banking
crisis - to buy some of those loans can help ease the pressure
on banks and ignite the market, the ECB said.
"Many of the impediments to the creation of secondary NPL
markets ... can be alleviated by the establishment of a
well-designed AMC," the ECB said in a feature of its Financial
Stability Review.
"A further argument for the establishment of an AMC relates
to its ability to act as a market reservoir, which can soak up
excess NPL stocks while impediments to NPL resolution are being
addressed."
The study echoes comments by ECB President Mario Draghi last
summer -- when the Italian government was negotiating a solution
for Monte Paschi with the Commission -- which have so far fallen
on deaf ears.
In the study, the ECB argued such bad banks would not fall
foul of EU rules against taxpayer bailouts so long as they
bought loans at a "long-term economic value" set by national
authorities and approved by the European Commission.
Such vehicles could also inject capital into a bank if it
would have a capital shortfall in an "adverse scenario", such as
an economic downturn or market crash, as determined by its
supervisor in a stress test.
Private investors would still have to bear the brunt of the
"expected loss", that is the difference between a loan's value
on a bank's books and the price at which it was sold.
The ECB cautioned the solution would work best where loans
are large and collateral easy to value, as in the case of
mortgages, while it might be a poor fit for corporate loans,
which are typically heterogenous and smaller.
($1 = 0.9401 euros)
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Larry King)