FRANKFURT Nov 4 Europe's banks operate in a challenging climate and regulators will focus next year on ensuring they have viable business models and manage their non-performing loans, Daniele Nouy, Europe's top banking supervisor said on Wednesday.

"The economic climate in the euro area poses challenges to banks' profitability and many of them will have to review their business models in order to tackle this challenge," European Central Bank supervisory chief Nouy told a conference.

"We know that some of the banks within the euro area still face significant credit risk; this is therefore likely to remain a key priority as well, with a focus on non-performing exposures and concentrations of exposures in areas like real estate," she added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John O'Donnell)