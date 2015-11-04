FRANKFURT Nov 4 Europe's banks operate in a
challenging climate and regulators will focus next year on
ensuring they have viable business models and manage their
non-performing loans, Daniele Nouy, Europe's top banking
supervisor said on Wednesday.
"The economic climate in the euro area poses challenges to
banks' profitability and many of them will have to review their
business models in order to tackle this challenge," European
Central Bank supervisory chief Nouy told a conference.
"We know that some of the banks within the euro area still
face significant credit risk; this is therefore likely to remain
a key priority as well, with a focus on non-performing exposures
and concentrations of exposures in areas like real estate," she
added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John O'Donnell)