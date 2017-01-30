MILAN Jan 30 Italy has done too little in the
last three years to reduce non-performing loans weighing on its
banks, the European Central Bank's top bank supervisor told
Italian daily la Repubblica on Monday.
Daniele Nouy, who has headed the ECB's supervisory arm since
it started overseeing the euro zone's top banks in 2014,
welcomed a move by the Italian government to put aside 20
billion euros ($21.44 billion) to support its weak lenders.
Nouy also rejected criticism that ECB adopted a softer
treatment for German banks and declined to comment on a possible
tie-up between Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo
and insures Assicurazioni Generali.
"We do not comment on single banks ... we monitor
developments very closely when they affect the banks we
supervise and we keep in close contact with the other relevant
authorities, where appropriate," Nouy saw quoted as saying by la
Repubblica.
($1 = 0.9327 euros)
