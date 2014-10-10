FRANKFURT Oct 10 Portugal's Novo Banco, created
from the bailout of Banco Espirito Santo, will not be
part of the European Central Bank's bank health checks, the ECB
said on Friday.
"In this case as the institution has been thoroughly
restructured, timing constraints do not allow that the
comprehensive assessment can be completed for publication in the
latter half of October," an ECB spokesman said in an email
statement.
Novo Banco was carved out as the 'good bank' in the 4.9
billion euro rescue, while Banco Espirito Santo, or the 'bad
bank' was left with the group's toxic debts.
Initially, Espirito Santo Financial Group had been part of
the ECB's comprehensive assessment.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor, editing by John Stonestreet)