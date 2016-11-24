VIENNA Nov 24 Europe's long-planned banking
union, one of the pillars of its response to the financial
crisis, is being held back by "integration fatigue", the
European Central Bank's chief economist said on Thursday.
"I have the impression of integration fatigue where it is
not very clear what will be the end regime for the banking
union," Praet told reporters in Vienna.
"I would like to see a date that is relevant. Four to five
years is a reasonable time."
"The banking systems are becoming more national than before
the crisis," Praet added. "It's quite dangerous ... If you have
an asymmetric shock the banking system in that country is too
exposed to that country."
(Reporting By Noah Barkin; Writing By Francesco Canepa in
Frankfurt; Editing by Toby Chopra)