VIENNA Nov 24 Europe's long-planned banking union, one of the pillars of its response to the financial crisis, is being held back by "integration fatigue", the European Central Bank's chief economist said on Thursday.

"I have the impression of integration fatigue where it is not very clear what will be the end regime for the banking union," Praet told reporters in Vienna.

"I would like to see a date that is relevant. Four to five years is a reasonable time."

"The banking systems are becoming more national than before the crisis," Praet added. "It's quite dangerous ... If you have an asymmetric shock the banking system in that country is too exposed to that country." (Reporting By Noah Barkin; Writing By Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Toby Chopra)