LONDON Feb 6 The European Central Bank's health
check of euro zone banks later this year is not expected to lead
to any changes in sovereign credit ratings, Standard and Poor's
said on Thursday.
The ECB is looking over the books of the euro zone's 128
biggest banks to find any weaknesses before it takes over as the
bloc's overarching banking supervisor.
How it will fill any holes it finds is uncertain. But S&P's
top European sovereign analyst, Moritz Kraemer, said it should
not cost so much that it affects the credit rating of the
governments that pick up some of the bills.
"We have in the euro area a much more balanced view than we
had a year ago," Kraemer said, "We only have negative outlooks
on three countries: Belgium, Italy and Portugal, and positive
outlooks on two: Ireland and Latvia."
"In none of those have we made an explicit reference to this
(ECB assessment)... so currently we do not expect that this
would be a trigger for any rating changes."
Kraemer was speaking on a webcast alongside Stefan Best, one
of S&P's top bank analysts. Best said the process, and the issue
of how much responsibility governments would take for their
banks, would be crucial for bank ratings, but "it's difficult to
predict the rating implications at the moment."
Both men said the health of peripheral euro zone banks and
debt-strained governments remained deeply intertwined because of
the huge amounts of sovereign bonds banks owned.
They also predicted the ECB would continue to provide cheap
financing to banks once it had finished its check-up in October.
