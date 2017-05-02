FRANKFURT May 2 Global regulators should agree
"as quickly as possible" on the minimum amount of capital that
banks must hold, a so called 'floor' that has held up the
completion of a new rulebook known as Basel III, the European
Central Bank's top supervisor said on Tuesday.
"The final design and calibration of the floor are still
being discussed, and the intention is to avoid significantly
increasing the overall capital requirements for banks," Daniele
Nouy, chair of the ECB's supervisory board, said in Vienna.
"It is crucial that an agreement is reached as quickly as
possible. We have to finalise the entire Basel III package to
ensure that a global standard is in place."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)