LONDON Jan 30 The euro zone's three-month old
banking super-regulator won't get everything right straight away
as it directly supervises big, complex lenders for the first
time, a senior official at Germany's Bundesbank said on Friday.
The European Central Bank (ECB) became direct supervisor for
120 banks such as Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale
from Nov. 4 in the biggest leap in European financial
integration since the single currency was launched.
Andreas Dombret, an executive board member of the German
central bank, said he was optimistic ECB supervision would work
well, though the new system, born from the currency area's debt
crisis, had been put in place in a short time.
"We should not expect everything to run smoothly from day
one," Dombret told a seminar in London. "It will certainly take
some time before every detail is worked out."
The new ECB watchdog will introduce a "level of neutrality"
to prevent national supervisors treating their domestic big
banks more leniently, Dombret said.
The rest of the euro zone's roughly 3,300 lenders will be
supervised by national watchdogs on a day-to-day basis, though
the ECB has powers to intervene.
Some involved have concerns that with so many supervisors
making decisions which are often specific to certain countries'
banks, too many could abstain in votes that need to be taken or
simply agree to whatever the central body, the SSM, recommends.
Dombret said national regulators like the Bundesbank have
not dug their own grave and still have a key role, but will have
to adopt a broader outlook. "National supervisors will have to
take a more European perspective," he said.
The new ECB regulator will have 1,000 staff in Frankfurt,
too few to keep a close eye on all banks in the euro zone, and
will have to work with national watchdogs, Dombret told the
seminar, held at the Chatham House international policy
institute.
"There is no other option but to rely on national
supervisors," he added. "The first few months of our joint work
is rather encouraging, but we are early in the process."
The ECB's supervisory focus at the beginning was on
completing a balance sheet review and stress test of the banks
it supervises to root out any problems early on.
The watchdog is now expected to turn to longer-term issues
such as the sustainability of a bank's business model, and the
accuracy of internal models used to measure risks from loans to
calculate capital requirements.
