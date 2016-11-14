FRANKFURT Nov 14 Actions taken by bankers or
bank shareholders to mitigate any potential conflict of
interests will be taken into account by the European Central
Bank when it is considering whether they are "fit and proper" to
hold their positions.
New ECB guidelines published on Monday, which apply to those
running banks as well as people with qualifying shareholdings,
are meant to give investors and bankers insight into the ECB's
work as the euro zone's top banking watchdog, a role it has
taken up in 2014 in response to the bloc's financial crisis.
The ECB has to approve senior managers, board members and
significant shareholders at the 129 lenders it directly
supervises and has the power to reject appointments or attach
mandatory conditions or non-binding recommendations if it finds
conflicts of interest or shortcomings in the candidates'
competence or reputation.
The draft guidelines, which are subject to a public
consultation and due to come into effect in the second quarter
of 2017, say that when deciding on any conflicts of interest the
ECB may accept "mitigating action".
"What we...would like to see in the conflict of interest
policy is that the candidate ensures that he will always act
with independence of mind and would not participate in decisions
that are directly linked to the position that he has," ECB
supervisor Sofia Toscano Rico said during a conference call.
The ECB gave no specific examples of where the new
guidelines would apply among European banks.
However, earlier this year the ECB opposed former Italian
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest owning a
"significant stake" in asset gatherer Mediolanum after
he was convicted for tax fraud.
Fininvest is challenging the decision.
The central bank said its supervisors would consider both
pending and concluded legal cases in their assessment of whether
an individual was fit and proper.
"While there is a presumption of innocence, the very fact
that an individual is being prosecuted is relevant to
propriety," the ECB said.
