* Low bank lending an obstacle to euro zone recovery
* Banks to pay back 20 bln euros of old crisis loans to ECB
* Move comes day after fresh round of cheap credit
By John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT, Sept 19 European Central Bank plans
to bolster lending to business were dealt another setback on
Friday after banks decided to repay billions of euros of cheap
ECB credit, sapping money available to lend to business.
The news came a day after the central bank's fresh offer of
up to 400 billion euros of low-cost loans fell flat, casting
doubt on its plans to shore up the euro zone's faltering
economy.
On Friday, the ECB announced that banks would repay almost
20 billion euros of similar credit, known as long-term
refinancing operations, that the ECB had advanced at the height
of the euro zone's debt crisis.
That could signal that money from the central bank's latest
round of cheap credit is simply being recycled to pay back old
loans, rather than being lent to companies.
In any event, the unexpected spike in the weekly repayment
of the ECB loans, handed out to avert a credit crunch, erodes
funds available to lend now.
"This money will probably not get to the real economy," said
Michael Schubert, an economist with Commerzbank, commenting on
this week's round of cheap four-year loans. "That's in large
part due to weak credit demand."
The ECB has slashed the cost of borrowing to near zero and
flooded banks with cheap credit, but it has been unable to coax
them into lending more. That means much is now riding on its
pledge to buy repackaged debt, known as asset backed securities.
ECB President Mario Draghi is expected to outline how this
will work in the coming weeks. Many experts believe the market
for packages of loans, often secured on homes, is too small to
have much impact on lending.
One reason for low bank lending in many of the 18 countries
in the euro zone is nervousness among businesses, made worse by
the conflict in Ukraine and the sluggish economy.
That can be seen in low price inflation, which plumbed new
lows in August. Friday brought more bad news as one closely
watched measure of inflation expectations hit its lowest point
this year.
