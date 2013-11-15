FRANKFURT, Nov 15 Banks will next week return
3.59 billion euros ($4.8 billion) of crisis loans early to the
European Central Bank, the ECB said on Friday, a lower than
expected total as a recent rate cut makes it more attractive to
hold on to the funds for now.
The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of
0.25 percent, automatically reducing the interest rate banks
have to pay on the three-year loans.
Next week's repayments fell short of estimates in a Reuters
poll of euro money market traders, which had expected them to
return 4 billion euros.
By repaying the ECB's crisis funds early, banks are further
reducing the level of excess liquidity - cash
beyond what lenders need to cover their day-to-day operations -
in the system, from 169 billion euros currently.
Short-term money market rates are seen rising closer to the
ECB's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity falls below a
threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200
billion euros.
The ECB is monitoring this development as higher
bank-to-bank borrowing costs could undermine the euro zone's
fragile recovery.
The ECB last week extended the timeframe during which it
will provide banks with all the cash they request in liquidity
operations at least until July 2015 and left the door open for
further rate cuts and other steps.
Fourteen of 19 money-market traders expect the ECB to
conduct another long-term refinancing operation (LTRO), probably
with a maturity of three years, a Reuters poll showed earlier
this week.
Eight of those 14 said the ECB would do so in the first
quarter of next year, one said it would be earlier than that and
four said later.
The ECB flooded the market with more than 1 trillion euros
in two LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012 to ease banks'
funding strains.
The three-year loans from the ECB will mature in early 2015
and banks now have the option to repay them early.
They have already returned about a third of the money.
On Friday, the ECB said five banks would repay 3.155 billion
euros from the first LTRO on Nov. 20, and three banks will pay
back 0.431 billion euros from the second LTRO.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432
March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371
March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160
April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972
April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238
April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068
April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615
May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608
May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152
May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104
May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915
May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271
June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130
June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180
June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208
June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035
July 5, 2013 0 2.095
July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702
July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200
July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451
Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333
Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200
Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450
Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205
Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545
Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200
Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375
Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260
Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622
Oct. 4, 2013 4.610 3.065
Oct. 11, 2013 0.597 0.250
Oct. 18, 2013 0.105 5.094
Oct. 25, 2013 1.445 0.311
Nov. 1, 2013 5.288 5.363
Nov. 8, 2013 2.910 2.857
Nov. 15, 2013 3.155 0.431
===============================================
Amount outstanding as of Nov. 14
229.525 384.076
($1 = 0.7430 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by David Holmes)