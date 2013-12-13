FRANKFURT, Dec 13 Banks will return a
blockbuster 22.65 billion euros ($31.15 billion) of crisis loans
early to the European Central Bank next week, the ECB said on
Friday, as they get into shape for an upcoming balance sheet
review.
The amount is the highest weekly repayment since February,
when banks had the first chance to pay back funds from the
second 3-year loan.
The ECB will take a thorough look at the euro zone's top
lenders' books before it takes up responsibility as their
supervisor from November next year. Banks have already started
to clean up their balance sheets in anticipation of such tests.
The pace with which banks are returning the 3-year loans
they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 has picked up
over recent weeks. The loans mature in early 2015.
The repayments were almost four times the expected amount in
a Reuters poll of money market traders - they had expected 6.0
billion euros to be returned to the central bank.
By repaying the ECB's crisis funds early, banks are further
reducing the level of excess liquidity - cash
beyond what lenders need to cover their day-to-day operations -
that is flushing around the banking sector. That has pushed it
down to 163 billion euros - close to a 2-year low.
The ECB is monitoring this development closely as resulting
higher bank-to-bank borrowing costs could undermine the euro
zone's patchy recovery.
On Friday, the ECB said seven banks would repay 3.32 billion
euros from the first LTRO on Dec. 18, and 9 banks will pay back
19.33 billion euros from the second LTRO.
After these repayments, banks have one more chance to repay
loans this year, before a year-end break. Repayment
announcements will resume on Jan. 10.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432
March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371
March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160
April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972
April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238
April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068
April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615
May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608
May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152
May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104
May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915
May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271
June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130
June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180
June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208
June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035
July 5, 2013 0 2.095
July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702
July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200
July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451
Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333
Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200
Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450
Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205
Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545
Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200
Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375
Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260
Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622
Oct. 4, 2013 4.610 3.065
Oct. 11, 2013 0.597 0.250
Oct. 18, 2013 0.105 5.094
Oct. 25, 2013 1.445 0.311
Nov. 1, 2013 5.288 5.363
Nov. 8, 2013 2.910 2.857
Nov. 15, 2013 3.155 0.431
Nov. 22, 2013 2.841 5.0815
Nov. 29, 2013 5.105 2.130
Dec. 6, 2013 3.138 3.932
Dec. 13, 2013 3.320 19.330
===============================================
Amount outstanding as of Dec. 5
215.286 372.501
($1 = 0.7271 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)