FRANKFURT, Dec 20 Banks will return 20.7 billion
euros of crisis loans early to the European Central Bank next
week, the ECB said on Friday, much more than forecast by traders
in a Reuters poll as lenders get into shape for an upcoming
balance sheet review.
This was the last chance this year for a voluntary payback
of the 3-year loans and banks decided to use the chance to
return more money than expected to the 17-country bloc's central
bank.
Money market traders in the Reuters poll had expected 12
billion euros to be paid back. The amount was close to the 22.7
billion euros announced a week ago and the second highest since
February.
The ECB will take a thorough look at the euro zone's top
lenders' books before it takes up responsibility as their
supervisor from November next year. Banks have already started
to clean up their balance sheets in anticipation of such tests.
The pace with which banks are returning the 3-year loans
they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 has picked up
over recent weeks. The loans mature in early 2015.
By repaying the ECB's crisis funds early, banks are further
reducing the level of excess liquidity - cash
beyond what lenders need to cover their day-to-day operations -
that is flushing around the banking sector.
Excess liquidity has, however, inched up this week, as the
ECB failed to fully offset its bond buys in a sterilisation
operation.
The ECB is monitoring money-market conditions closely as
higher bank-to-bank borrowing costs could undermine the euro
zone's patchy recovery.
On Friday, the ECB said 6 banks would repay 4.05 billion
euros from the first LTRO on Dec. 23, and 11 banks would pay
back 16.675 billion euros from the second LTRO.
After a year-end break, repayment announcements will resume
on Jan. 10.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432
March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371
March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160
April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972
April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238
April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068
April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615
May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608
May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152
May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104
May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915
May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271
June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130
June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180
June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208
June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035
July 5, 2013 0 2.095
July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702
July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200
July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451
Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333
Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200
Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450
Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205
Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545
Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200
Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375
Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260
Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622
Oct. 4, 2013 4.610 3.065
Oct. 11, 2013 0.597 0.250
Oct. 18, 2013 0.105 5.094
Oct. 25, 2013 1.445 0.311
Nov. 1, 2013 5.288 5.363
Nov. 8, 2013 2.910 2.857
Nov. 15, 2013 3.155 0.431
Nov. 22, 2013 2.841 5.0815
Nov. 29, 2013 5.105 2.130
Dec. 6, 2013 3.138 3.932
Dec. 13, 2013 3.320 19.330
Dec. 20, 2013 4.050 16.675
===============================================
Amount outstanding as of Dec. 19
211.966 353.171
