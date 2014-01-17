FRANKFURT, Jan 17 Banks will return 990.5
million euros ($1.35 billion) in crisis loans to the European
Central Bank next week, slowing the pace with which liquidity
gets drained out of the financial system.
The amount banks will repay on Jan. 22 is less than this
week's repayments of 2.566 billion euros and well below the 3.5
billion euros that was forecast in a Reuters poll.
The speed with which banks repaid the long-term loans they
took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 to ride out a
period of strained funding conditions accelerated towards the
end of last year, which was the cut-off point for an ECB
snapshot of banks' balance sheets that it will assess this year.
ECB President Mario Draghi last Thursday pointed to the
possibility of some short-term deleveraging as banks prepare for
the assessment, which will look at whether lenders have set
aside sufficient capital to cope with the risk on their books.
Such developments should, however, be seen in a longer-term
context, Draghi added, saying that by the end of this year, the
banking system would be stronger and more transparent.
The slowdown in repayments also slows a drain in excess
liquidity, easing upward pressure on bank-to-bank lending rates
at a time when the euro zone recovery is slowly beginning to
take hold.
Excess liquidity, or cash beyond what lenders need to cover
their day-to-day operations, stood at 131 billion euros on
Friday.
Although the connection between money market rates and
excess liquidity is difficult to pin down, Draghi stressed last
week that the ECB would monitor developments closely and was
ready to consider all available instruments.
On Friday, the ECB said four banks would repay 632 million
euros from the first LTRO on Jan. 22, and four banks will pay
back 358.5 million euros from the second LTRO.
Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)
First LTRO (Dec. 2011) Second LTRO (Feb. 2012)
Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591
Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840
Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925
Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900
Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092
March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319
March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894
March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432
March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371
March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160
April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972
April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238
April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068
April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615
May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608
May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152
May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104
May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915
May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271
June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130
June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180
June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208
June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035
July 5, 2013 0 2.095
July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702
July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200
July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451
Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333
Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200
Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450
Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205
Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545
Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200
Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375
Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260
Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622
Oct. 4, 2013 4.610 3.065
Oct. 11, 2013 0.597 0.250
Oct. 18, 2013 0.105 5.094
Oct. 25, 2013 1.445 0.311
Nov. 1, 2013 5.288 5.363
Nov. 8, 2013 2.910 2.857
Nov. 15, 2013 3.155 0.431
Nov. 22, 2013 2.841 5.0815
Nov. 29, 2013 5.105 2.130
Dec. 6, 2013 3.138 3.932
Dec. 13, 2013 3.320 19.330
Dec. 20, 2013 4.050 16.675
Jan. 10, 2014 0.980 1.586
Jan. 17, 2014 0.632 0.359
===============================================
Amount outstanding as of Jan. 16
206.936 334.910
($1 = 0.7352 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)