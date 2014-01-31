FRANKFURT, Jan 31 Banks will return 468 million euros ($635 million) in crisis loans to the European Central Bank next week, well below expectations and slowing the drain of extra cash out of the euro zone financial system to a trickle. The amount banks will repay on Feb. 5 is far less than this week's repayments of 3.699 billion euros and less than one-fifth of the 2.5 billion forecast in a Reuters poll. The speed with which banks repaid the long-term loans they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 to ride out a period of strained funding conditions accelerated towards the end of last year, which was the cut-off point for an ECB snapshot of banks' balance sheets that it will assess this year. ECB President Mario Draghi has pointed to the possibility of some short-term deleveraging as banks prepare for the assessment, which will look at whether lenders have set aside sufficient capital to cope with the risk on their books. Such developments should, however, be seen in a longer-term context, Draghi added, saying that by the end of this year, the banking system would be stronger and more transparent. The repayments have slowed this year, easing a drain in excess liquidity and keeping the upward pressure on bank-to-bank lending rates under control at a time when the euro zone recovery is slowly beginning to take hold. Excess liquidity, or cash beyond what lenders need to cover their day-to-day operations, stood at 158 billion euros on Friday. Although the connection between money market rates and excess liquidity is difficult to pin down, Draghi has stressed that the ECB would monitor developments closely and is ready to consider all available instruments. On Friday, the ECB said two banks would repay 250 million euros from the first LTRO on Feb. 5, and three banks would pay back 218 million from the second LTRO. Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro) First LTRO (December 2011) Second LTRO (February 2012) Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591 Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840 Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925 Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900 Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092 March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319 March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894 March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432 March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371 March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160 April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972 April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238 April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068 April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615 May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608 May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152 May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104 May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915 May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271 June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130 June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180 June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208 June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035 July 5, 2013 0 2.095 July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702 July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200 July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451 Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333 Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200 Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450 Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205 Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545 Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200 Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375 Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260 Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622 Oct. 4, 2013 4.610 3.065 Oct. 11, 2013 0.597 0.250 Oct. 18, 2013 0.105 5.094 Oct. 25, 2013 1.445 0.311 Nov. 1, 2013 5.288 5.363 Nov. 8, 2013 2.910 2.857 Nov. 15, 2013 3.155 0.431 Nov. 22, 2013 2.841 5.0815 Nov. 29, 2013 5.105 2.130 Dec. 6, 2013 3.138 3.932 Dec. 13, 2013 3.320 19.330 Dec. 20, 2013 4.050 16.675 Jan. 10, 2014 0.980 1.586 Jan. 17, 2014 0.632 0.359 Jan. 24, 2014 3.4969 0.202 Jan. 31, 2014 0.250 0.218 =============================================== Amount outstanding as of Jan. 30 202.807 334.350 ($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)