FRANKFURT Oct 22 The European Central Bank will ask the euro zone's top banks in its upcoming balance sheet review for an 8 percent capital buffer, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The ECB wants to unearth potential risks hidden in banks' balance sheets before banking supervision is centralised under its roof from November 2014 as part of a broader plan for closer European integration to head off future financial crises.

To do that it plans to run an asset quality review (AQR) early next year, in which banks will have to fulfil an 8 percent capital buffer.

This means a core tier one capital ratio of risk-weighted assets of 7 percent, as foreseen in the final 2019 stage of the Basel III regulatory framework, plus a 1 percent surcharge for systemically relevant banks.

"It will amount to seven plus one," one of the sources said.

The ECB will define the capital banks can use to meet this target according to 2014 Basel rules.

