By Huw Jones
| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Agreeing to recapitalise Spanish
banks without first determining precise losses may be a waste of
EU bailout money, an advisory committee to the European Central
Bank's risk watchdog says.
Euro zone finance ministers have approved a loan of up to
100 billion euros to put several Spanish banks back on an even
keel but the result of in-depth audits into the sector has yet
to be completed.
The Advisory Scientific Committee said in a report to the
European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), that if losses at the
Spanish banks were not determined and balance sheets not cleaned
up then EU funds may well be insufficient for recapitalisation.
"Adding capital without knowing what the assets are actually
worth and how much capital is really needed entails a serious
risk that the funds may simply be lost as the necessary
resolution of the banks is delayed further," the committee said
in a report to the ESRB published on Tuesday.
The first loans are not expected to be handed out until
October and Spain will have to restructure its banks in return
for the money.
The committee also backed the controversial principle that
all debtholders of a bank, including unsecured senior
bondholders, should be forced to take a hit to shore up an
ailing bank.
So far in the financial crisis, senior bondholders have been
largely shielded, with shareholders and junior bondholders
bearing the brunt of a bank failure.
"The examples of Ireland and Spain suggest, already at the
national level, that the full protection of all senior creditors
may exceed the government's fiscal capacity," the committee
said.
"The buyers of such debt should know what they are letting
themselves in for, and should have the strongest possible
incentives to assess the creditworthiness of, and exercise
discipline over, their debtors," the report said.
In equally blunt terms, it criticised the "vagueness" of
plans by EU leaders to turn the ECB into the supervisor for euro
zone lenders, saying they fell short of giving Frankfurt the
power to close down ailing lenders.
"Unless the power to close a bank is effectively transferred
from national to supranational institutions, the 'single
supervisory mechanism in the euro area' will not be effective,"
the committee of academics and finance industry officials said.
In such a case, the use of the bloc's bailout funds could
very expensive without actually solving the problems, the
committee added.
The European Commission has proposed a draft EU law to
coordinate winding down of cross-border banks but the committee
said it does not go far enough in centralising the resolution
and restructuring of failing lenders.
The ESRB uses reports from its advisory committee to help
flesh out recommendations to improve financial stability.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Louise Heavens)